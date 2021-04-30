What Pep Guardiola said when asked about Man City's striker transfer plans

Pep Guardiola, while speaking ahead of the weekend's clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, has been questioned on the possibility of Manchester City not signing a striker this summer, and whether that would be of any concern to him going into next season.

For much of this season, Guardiola has opted for a false-nine formation in the absence of both Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus, and much to the delight of the Manchester City boss, it has been utilised to great success.

However, despite the positive results when using a false nine system, Manchester City are still expected to look to the transfer market for a new striker this summer, especially given the pending departure of Sergio Aguero in June.

When asked about whether potentially failing to sign a striker this summer would be of any concern to him, Pep Guardiola refused to answer to any talk of recruitment, but did reveal meetings taking place over plans for the upcoming season.

Guardiola explained, "I'm not going to answer this question right now, in the moment that we have. Not because I cannot answer you, but because it would be incredibly disrespectful to the players we have every day working."

"It's the club working on these issues. Sometimes we have meetings in general, the ideas that we have, sometimes I share my ideas with them. They do their job. It's about Txiki [Begiristain] and the players' agents. When the season ends, we'll see what happens."

"When it's the moment to talk about individual situations with every player, but now is not the time to talk about that - absolutely not," the City manager closed.

There remains a high chance that Manchester City will recruit at striker this summer, but given the astronomical financial demands of some of the clubs that the Etihad hierarchy are expected to deal with, alternative options may have to be explored.

Thus far, City have been linked with high-profile moves for the likes of Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, Tottenham's Harry Kane, and Inter's Romelu Lukaku - all of whom are expected to command transfer fees in excess of £100 million.

