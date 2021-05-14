What Pep Guardiola Told Sky Sports About Man City's Win At Newcastle

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s claims that he expected some mistakes from his side, in the team’s chaotic 4-3 win over Newcastle United on Friday night.

The Premier League showdown at St. James Park came only three days after Manchester City secured the Premier League title, and the boss seemed to have known that the past few days of celebrating could have an impact on the performance.

"It's good for the fact we won, 12 times no side could do it. Happy for that, it's okay. Important is we made mistakes because we're champions, the players are distracted last few days,” he told Sky Sports after the match.

He went on to say, “We knew it but the spirit was there from one minute to ninety. Really good, pleased, hopefully we can learn from the distractions.”

Pep Guardiola believes his side will head into next week’s match-up with Brighton more focused, citing some key errors that lead to his side conceding three goals at St James' Park.

“Three set pieces, corners, Ritchie is so good, they are tall, we concede some counter attacker. The two penalties, we have to improve. It's normal, I knew it could happen. We'll celebrate and prepare for Brighton, I'm sure we'll be more focused."

Not only was the team coming off of a few days of title celebrations, but the side was heavily rotated. Third string keeper Scott Carson made his debut in net for Manchester City, playing his first Premier League minutes in just under ten years.

