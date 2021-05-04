How Riyad Mahrez reacted to Man City reaching the Champions League final

Riyad Mahrez has said that Paris Saint-Germain “lost their nerve” as the Algerian’s brace on Tuesday evening sent Manchester City through to their first ever Champions League final.

Riyad Mahrez has said that Paris Saint-Germain “lost their nerve” as the Algerian’s brace on Tuesday evening sent Manchester City through to their first ever Champions League final.

On an historic evening for the Blues, goals in both halves from Riyad Mahrez guided his side to a 4-1 aggregate victory over PSG - who failed to register a single-shot on target after a valiant defensive showing from Manchester City.

Mahrez, who also happened to score the winning goal in Paris last week, told BT Sport post-match; “It was a very good game. We didn’t start good again, I don’t think we had a very good first half but then we scored the goal.”

READ MORE: Ruben Dias' inspiring half-time call to Man City teammates vs PSG

READ MORE: Champions League triumph would not be greatest Man City moment

Both of the Algerian’s goals on Tuesday came on the counter-attack and when asked whether that was the game-plan, Mahrez replied:

“I don’t think it was the game-plan but obviously they had to come at us. Maybe sometimes we were a bit deeper and when they lost the ball, we’re good on the counter as well. That’s how the two goals came and we’re happy.”

The PSG players seemingly struggled to control their frustrations in the second-half as Angel Di Maria was shown a red card for an incident with Fernandinho, and numerous other Paris players received yellow cards.

When asked about the string of the incidents, Mahrez told BT Sport; “They lost their nerves and then they started kicking us, they had a red card and then it was more comfortable for us.”

"We have another game on Saturday and we have to win to be champions then we will focus on the Champions League.”

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra