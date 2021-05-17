What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Manchester City signed Ruben Dias last summer and the player has now opened up about his relationship with teammates at his new club and heaped praise on manager Pep Guardiola.

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer.

Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.

The Portuguese international has been a pillar of Manchester City’s triumph this season, leading the Mancunian club’s charge towards regaining the Premier League title - their third in the last four years. However, he is the first one to insist on it being a ‘team thing' and not a one-man job. Dias has curated a wonderful partnership with fellow centre back John Stones, helping the Englishman regain his form and make a turnaround to his career at the club.

Ruben Dias has revolutionised Manchester City’s defence with his leadership skills, robust defensive display and has imparted a radical winning mentality in a squad full of multiple title-winning superstars. The Portuguese is expected to be in Manchester City’s group of captains next season, after already establishing himself as an authoritative figure in the dressing room.

READ MORE: An exclusive look into Man City's 2021/2022 kits

READ MORE: Details of Pep Guardiola's transfer conversations with the club

In a conversation with the Premier League’s Official YouTube channel, the centre back opened up about his relationship with teammates at Manchester City and spoke on how a solid defensive setup can boost a footballing side’s chances of being serial winners.

"It's the most important for a team that wants to win it all, you feel a defensive power that nobody can breach. Even for everyone up front, to feel confidence in the back, it's the first big step to think about anything else."

"I think how solid we've been makes us also have the results we've been having. Makes us the team we've been playing so far. A perfect example was the game against Leicester. It's always a tough game, and you can see from all the results around the world," the Portuguese international said.

Ruben Dias laid emphasis on his team’s intense mentality, which according to him is the most important ingredient in Manchester City’s recipe of success in an unprecedented pandemic-hit season.

"For somebody who saw the game, you see how we got into it, the mentality of everybody, the ones who went, the ones who stayed. I think that defines very well our team!" he added.

Pep Guardiola had earmarked Ruben Dias last season as a replacement for club legend Vincent Kompany and the 24-year-old has repaid his manager's trust with his ever-reliable performances at the heart of City’s defence.

Playing at centre back in Guardiola’s team is one of the most difficult things to do in football due to the enormous demands but Father Ruben feared none, mastering the role within months of his debut against Leeds United.

Speaking about his relationship with the manager and their shared passion for football on and off the field and a mutual determination for success like none other, Dias said, "Ah, it's been great! Someone who loves football, as a player, a person who loves football as well, it's great to have someone leading you that makes you learn a lot, and makes you enjoy even more the way you play, the way your team plays."

READ MORE: The latest on Kevin de Bruyne's fitness

READ MORE: Riyad Mahrez opens up on his Man City future

"I think it's been great. We're in the decisive zone of all the year. The way we got here is amazing. We have it very clear in our minds that we just need to keep going, because now is the time to actually say it was a top season, good season, not so bad season," he added.

The 24-year-old went on to talk about his experience while playing under the Catalan, underlining the importance of the vast knowledge one accumulates under Guardiola’s tutelage, saying, "We want to go for the top, obviously. It's been a great experience to be coached by him. The way he sees the game, solutions he gives, and not just him, but all the players - at the end of all, the quality of the players makes the difference."

In his first season in English football, Dias has already contributed massively to City’s accomplishments with his calm confidence and solid performances, helping his side secure their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup, a fifth Premier League title in the last decade and a historic Champions League Final.

Rest assured, the Portuguese brick wall is just getting started.

If he continues this level of performance for the next few years, Ruben Dias has the potential to become not only a club legend, but an all-time great in European football.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra