What Scott Carson Has Told Sky Sports Ahead of Man City Debut

Scott Carson is making his Manchester City debut against Newcastle United on Friday night, and ahead of the game, spoke to Sky Sports on the occasion.

The 35 year-old has acted as third choice goalkeeper for the entirety of his time in Sky Blue, since joining the club on loan from Derby County. However, his importance to the squad as a personality is unquestionable, and has been recognised on multiple occasions by Pep Guardiola and his teammates.

Speaking ahead of his debut for the club on Friday night at St. James' Park, Scott Carson told Sky Sports about a previous occasion when he came close to securing his debut for the club.

Carson told Sky Sports, "There was a chance I could have played last season but Eddy was going for the Golden Boot. I think Norwich scored and it went to VAR and I was getting my shinpads on!"

He continued, "Xavi the goalkeeping coach told me yesterday, I thought my Premier League days were over but I've never give up and got my chance tonight."

The Veteran stopper continued by speaking about how hard he has worked to be granted an opportunity at any given moment.

Carson explained, "Of course I'm surprised, but since I’ve been here, I’ve tried to work as hard as I can and be there if needed. Thankfully the manager’s seen that and given me a game tonight."

Despite a multitude of experiences in the professional game, Carson admitted to being nervous ahead of tonight's Premier League clash against Newcastle, but reaffirmed that it was a normal part of the game.

"Nerves? Yeah there always is every game you play, but I think that’s good. Even with my experience, it’s good to be a bit nervous."

