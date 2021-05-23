What Sergio Agüero Said After His Thrilling Final Game In The Premier League For Man City

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero reflected on his farewell match at the Etihad stadium after City beat Everton 5-0.

The star striker wrapped up his Manchester City Premier League career in spectacular fashion, scoring two goals after coming on as a sub midway through the second half.

In speaking to Sky Sports, Agüero had this to say after the full time whistle; “I’m so happy, I want to say thanks to my teammates, thank you for everything.”

He went on to reflect on his fantastic cameo in the second half; “I’m a striker, my target is to score goals, so I’m so happy because finally my last game, two goals is fantastic.

“The first title for me was the most important for the club and for me.” Agüero continued, looking back on that famous moment in 2012, known to most in English football simply as ‘93:20’.

With those two goals in the second half, Agüero has cemented himself into the record books for one final time. The Argentine now finds himself as the Premier League’s all time goal scorer for a single club, passing Wayne Rooney’s tally of 183 goals for Manchester United.

