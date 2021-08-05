What Shirt Number Could Jack Grealish Take at Manchester City?

Manchester City are expected to complete the signing of Jack Grealish on Thursday afternoon, but what shirt numbers are available to Aston Villa’s former number 10?

It was announced on Wednesday evening by the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano that the relevant paperwork had been signed, and that Jack Grealish would be at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday to complete his medical and sign a five-year contract with the Premier League champions.

Jack Grealish will become the most-expensive transfer in British history, after Manchester City’s £100 million offer triggered a release clause in his Aston Villa contract.

The 25 year-old has worn the number 10 shirt for Aston Villa for a number of years, but with the Blues currently also in the market for a new striker - namely Harry Kane, will Jack Grealish be given the squad number previously worn by the iconic and legendary frontman Sergio Aguero?

According to Matt Law of the Daily Telegraph, there are “unconfirmed suggestions” that the club will hold back the number 10 shirt, rather than giving it to Jack Grealish.

Therefore, what shirt numbers are available to Pep Guardiola’s new midfielder?

The 25 year-old wore the number seven shirt at this summer's European Championships, but his England team-mate Raheem Sterling holds that squad number at Manchester City.

Numbers 4, 12, 15, 18, 19, 24, 28, 29 and 30 are all available to Jack Grealish, although the squad number 23 is not, after Manchester City retired the number in 2003, in honour of the late Marc-Vivien Foe.

Jack Grealish could opt to select the number 40, which he wore during his first two seasons with Aston Villa, although one expects the midfielder to select the number 18 or 19, if the offer of becoming Manchester City’s new number 10 is not on the table.

Even if the 25 year-old's squad number is not revealed during Manchester City’s official unveiling of the England midfielder on Thursday, it will not be long until Jack Grealish’s new number is revealed.

Grealish is expected to be in contention to make his Manchester City debut in the Community Shield against Leicester on Saturday evening, and so fans could be provided with confirmation of his new sky blue number under the Wembley arch.

