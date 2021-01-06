NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Search
What the latest Covid-19 cases mean for Man United vs Man City tonight

What the latest Covid-19 cases mean for Man United vs Man City tonight

Despite a further three positive Covid-19 cases being confirmed by Manchester City on Wednesday morning, their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford is set to go ahead.
Author:
Publish date:

Despite a further three positive Covid-19 cases being confirmed by Manchester City on Wednesday morning, their Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Manchester United at Old Trafford is set to go ahead.

It was confirmed by City in an official club statement that goalkeeper Scott Carson, and midfielder Cole Palmer were the latest players to have contracted the virus at the club, while a further one member of staff also tested positive.

That takes the total number of positive cases at the club to 17 across the space of a fortnight, however the likes of Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus are believed to have recovered and returned to full first-team training.

fbl-eng-pr-man-utd-man-city-3

That being said, the latest confirmed cases did bring about some element of doubt in regards to tonight's League Cup semi-final clash at Old Trafford - but according to Paul Hirst of the Times, the game is set to go ahead.

It is an opportunity for Manchester City to reach their fourth consecutive Carabao Cup final, after winning the earliest available trophy of the season in the previous three campaigns under Pep Guardiola.

The winner of tonight's clash will meet Tottenham Hotspur in the showpiece Wembley final - which has been moved back to April 25th in the hope that fans can be in attendance at the game, albeit through a substantially reduced capacity.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

manchester-united-v-arsenal-premier-league
News

What the latest Covid-19 cases mean for Man United vs Man City tonight

manchester-united-v-manchester-city-premier-league (2)
Match Coverage

Raheem Sterling to start up-front, Fernandinho to partner Ilkay Gundogan - Predicted XI: Man United vs Man City (CC)

olympique-de-marseille-v-manchester-city-group-c-uefa-champions-league
News

Man City confirm three additional positive Covid-19 tests

49491571
News

Man City star reveals he is 'feeling good' following positive Covid-19 test

fbl-eng-pr-man-utd-man-city (2)
Match Coverage

Everything You Need To Know: Man United vs Man City (Carabao Cup Semi-Final)

BREAKDOWN
Transfer Rumours

Juventus 'admire' City centre-back, young talents to be advised to stay, Pep remains 'calm' - Man City Transfer Breakdown #4

download
News

Manchester City legend Colin Bell dies aged 74

manchester-city-v-fulham-premier-league (5)
News

National team manager ‘closely monitoring’ Man City defender – player set for recall

Eq0rfGRUUAERpIx
News

Pep Guardiola opens up on Kevin De Bruyne contract situation