What the new Covid-19 cases mean for Chelsea vs Man City

Manchester City's visit to Chelsea is still set to go ahead despite the club confirming Eric Garcia and one other staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, due to the fact Eric Garcia was injured and not part of the travelling squad, the game can still go ahead.

It remains unknown to what extent the staff member was in contact with the side.

These two positive cases take the total up to 10 in the last 10 days - six first team players, three staff members and one Elite Development Squad player.

Last Monday's game against Everton at Goodison Park was called off due to the sudden outbreak, but this evening's clash is still set to take place.

Garcia joins Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker - who have been confirmed by the club as receiving positive tests. Other activity on social media seems to suggest Ederson and Tommy Doyle are two more, whilst the identity of the sixth player remains unknown.

