What The Next 12 Months Could Mean For Fernandinho Following Contract Extension

Fernandinho has committed his future to Manchester City for another season, but can the Sky Blues hand him the perfect send-off next summer?

"In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet. I decided to stay here another year to try and help the team achieve the goals that they're looking for."

"It’s important that anyone who comes in should know that as soon as they come here and sign for City, you don’t come here for a holiday."

The Brazilian was at his classy best when he explained his decision to extend his stay in Manchester, eluding to the fact that he has unfinished business at the club, which could be pointing to Manchester City's shortcomings in the Champions League, as they faltered on the ultimate stage in May against a well-drilled Chelsea side.

In perspective, Manchester City have been lucky to have among their ranks arguably the best and most reliable defensive midfielder that has graced the beautiful game in the past decade.

A man driven by success, who has averaged more than 40 games per season during his trophy-laden spell at the club, deserves all the praise that we are capable of.

READ MORE: Man City target swoop for Chelsea defender amid 'huge admiration'

READ MORE: Aymeric Laporte would be 'delighted' by Barca switch this summer

Losing Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Yaya Touré, Vincent Kompany, David Silva and Sergio Agüero - all of whom played an invaluable role in the club's early years of success following Sheikh Mansour's takeover in 2008, in the space of five years might have proved to be a scary proposition for Manchester City.

It is an interesting topic to dwell upon, given the introduction of fresh names in the squad in recent season - besides the obvious impact of Pep Guardiola, how have City managed to maintain their hunger throughout the departures of their club legends, one by one, every season?

Fernandinho is a part of the group that deserve to be credited with driving the young squad to their innate potential regardless of the circumstances - a UEFA ban, the COVID-19 pandemic, recurring failure in Europe.

It cannot be stressed enough that it was a meeting conducted by the former Shakhtar Donetsk man after his side's 2-0 defeat at Tottenham in November 2020 that proved to be the 'turning point' in their pursuit of Premier League glory last season.

Though he often had to settle for a spot on the bench this season with Pep Guardiola trusting Rodri in the middle of the park, Fernandinho's worth to the club was on display in the second-half of the campaign as he was the man that inspired City to the league title and delivered a cluster of midfield masterclasses in crunch ties.

He's one of the few players Guardiola has blind faith in - as versatile a midfielder as any out there, Fernandinho has been lauded by the Spanish boss since his appointment as manager in 2016.

READ MORE: Man City wingers 'agrees terms' ahead of summer transfer to Europe

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano provides latest insight into Grealish/Kane pursuit

A hard trainer, a big-match player who always turns up on the big occasion and drives his peers to be the best version of themselves - there isn't more that a head coach can ask for from his number six and club captain.

The manner in which he conducts himself on and off the pitch is a perfect example for young and emerging talents to look up to as they try and force their way into the first-team

He's played a crucial role in helping some of Manchester City's young starlets, such as Phil Foden, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus, adjust themselves to life in and around the first-team.

He's won four Premier League titles, six League Cups and two Community Shield titles so far in the blue half of Manchester, and has made a strong case for being ranked among the best players ever to have put on the City shirt.

After having 350 appearances in his locker during his time at City, what could be next for Fernandinho? Is the best yet to come? Could clinching the club's first-ever Champions League win be the perfect way to part ways with the 36-year-old?

It is likely that Fernandinho won't necessarily be Guardiola's first-choice pick at the heart of midfield next season, owing to Rodri's displays over the course of last season, but his influence in the dressing room is worth everything to the club.

The manner in which the club staff and hierarchy regard Fernandinho could pave the way for a potential coaching role at a City Football Group (CFG) club in the future.

But this story will never be forgotten. The impact that Fernandinho has had in shaping the culture and winning mentality at the club can never be summed up merely by words.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra