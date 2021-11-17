"What They Are Doing is Economic Doping!" - La Liga President Takes Aim at Man City

La Liga president Javier Tebas has taken another swipe at Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain while discussing the failed European Super League.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has long been a critic of the financial might, and backing of clubs like Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain.

And those criticisms were amplified in the wake of the two clubs' involvement in the proposed - and failed - European Super League.

Tebas was publicly in support of UEFA's charges against City for 'serious breaches' of Financial Fair Play regulations in 2020, which were later overturned the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

However, that ruling has not stopped Tebas in making his feelings known on the subject.

In speaking at the Social Football Summit in Rome this week, as relayed by the Manchester Evening News, the La Liga chief took another jab at the Super League, and some of the clubs involved.

"It's stupid. It would have fueled the problems of European football and would not have solved anything." Tebas said.

He continued, "It would have worsened the economic consequences by reducing the income of national competitions. In Spain alone, we would have lost 1.9 billion euros because of the Super League."

Tebas, as expected, was quick to point out Manchester City, and PSG's roles in the proposed breakaway, as well as voicing his thoughts on the clubs' respective financial powers.

"It is not normal that a sovereign fund, such as that of Qatar, can act in an unlimited way in continually injecting money. This creates market inflation and allows clubs in debt to compete with others despite significant losses," said the La Liga chief.

"What PSG and City are doing is economic doping."

Unfortunately for Tebas, despite most of the clubs pulling out of the proposed plans, some still remain staunch in their belief that the Super League would benefit the sport of football, and continue in their efforts to form such a league.

