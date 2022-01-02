Skip to main content
    January 2, 2022
    "What They’ve Done Over the Last Year is Remarkable" - Former Arsenal Captain Heaps Praise on Pep Guardiola and Man City

    Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta stated that Manchester City ‘get better and better’ when asked in a recent press conference whether Pep Guardiola’s men have improved since his exit from the club in 2019.
    The master and the apprentice were reunited once again as Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City claimed a hard-fought win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on New Year's Day, though Mikel Arteta was absent from the dugout after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier during the week.

    The pair need no introduction, with Arteta having been Guardiola’s assistant at the Etihad Stadium between 2016 and 2019, a period during which the Sky Blues have set plenty of milestones that are etched in the history books of the English top-flight.

    Speaking in his press-conference prior to his side's gut-wrenching defeat against the Premier League champions on Saturday afternoon, the Gunners boss was asked whether he felt Manchester City had improved since his departure from the club in 2019.

    “Well, they (City's current side and the one that was being coached by Arteta) are different teams," said the former Spain international, as quoted by Arsenal's official website

    "The fact that they (Manchester City under Pep Guardiola) have been together for six years, obviously they are getting perfect in every phase of play."

    "Every aspect of the game, and much, much better the cohesion of the team and the synergy between because of the amount of time they (Manchester City) have spent together. 

    They (Manchester City) get better and better and the numbers speak for themselves, what they’ve done in the last calendar year is remarkable."

    It is tough to disagree with Mikel Arteta as a case can be made for this current Manchester City side to be a more compact and balanced version of the sides that he was involved in - indicated by the club’s success in Europe last season.

    Sitting ten points clear at the top of the Premier League without a natural striker considering the number of top teams in the division speaks volumes about how this side have continued to elevate under Pep Guardiola following Arteta's exit.

