“Whatever happens with his career is not up to me...” - Man City Striker's Father Provides Insight Into Player's Future

Former Premier League player Rory Delap has played down any speculation that he has played a role in his son’s transfer links with Stoke City.

Stoke have been tagged as one of a long list of Championship clubs interested in securing the talents of the highly-rated Manchester City striker on loan this month.

After an impressive showing in the Premier League 2 last season, where Delap racked up 24 goals in 20 games, Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City hierarchy appear ready to have Delap make the leap to first team football.

The striker has a long list of suitors if he is given the go ahead to continue his development away from the Etihad. Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht, are one of the money clubs to join the race for the promising 18-year-old.

However, when asked by the Stoke Sentinel to confirm whether or not any links between his son and his former club Stoke City were solid, Rory Delap kept his cards close to his chest.

“I stay out of that – he is his own kid and he is doing quite well at the moment,” Said Delap, who is currently a first team coach at the club.

He continued, “Whatever happens with his career is not up to me.”

Some reports have suggested that Pep Guardiola will be keen on keeping the youngster within the first team set up at Manchester City.

With Sergio Aguero now gone and no replacement signed as of yet, Liam Delap could find himself in a position to make the giant step to the Manchester City first team much sooner than expected.

