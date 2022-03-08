"When A Player Does A Stupid Thing..." - Pep Guardiola Admits Kyle Walker Deserves Three-Game Champions League Suspension Ahead of Sporting Lisbon Tie

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Kyle Walker fully deserves his three-game Champions League suspension for his 'stupid' actions against RB Leipzig in the group-stage, as he admitted ahead of his side's Round of 16 tie against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday evening.

Walker was shown a straight red card after an unnecessary kick at Andre Silva in the second-half of Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to RB Leipzig on matchday six of the Champions League group-stage in December.

The England international was previously set to miss the Round of 16 stage and the first-leg of the Champions League quarter-final should Manchester City progress, after the Sky Blues accepted the punishment given to the right-back for his reckless challenge in Germany.

Having looked at the length of suspensions handed to players for similar challenges in the recent past, Manchester City appealed UEFA's decision to hand Walker a three-game ban in the Champions League.

However, UEFA dismissed Manchester City's appeal over the length of Kyle Walker's suspension a few weeks ago, with the 31-year-old set to miss the return leg of their Round of 16 tie against Sporting on Wednesday and the opening leg of their quarter-final tie should they progress.

Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's clash, Pep Guardiola provided his honest thoughts on the length of Walker's suspension, with City short of options at right-back for the Champions League tie as a result - after the Catalan revealed that Joao Cancelo sick and will be unavailable to face Sporting.

"He (Walker) deserves it. When a player does a stupid thing, he deserves a three-match ban. I am still so angry with him," Guardiola said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

Walker's suspension could see John Stones return to the right side of defence on Wednesday after having returned to central defence against Manchester United at the weekend, with Manchester City in pole position to see off Sporting and book a place in the quarter-finals.

