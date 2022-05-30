When Does the 2022 Summer Transfer Window Open for Premier League Clubs?

The dates for the opening and closing of the upcoming transfer window for clubs in the Premier League next season have been confirmed.

Manchester City are expected to make a series of fresh additions to their star-studded squad off the back of another successful campaign where they retained the Premier League title for the second time under Pep Guardiola but faltered once again in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Blues secured the arrival of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for a British record fee of £100 million last summer and have already closed deals for Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland and River Plate star Julian Alvarez for the upcoming campaign.

Haaland completed his media duties and interviews at the City Football Academy last week and is set to become a Manchester City player on July 1 after the six-time Premier League champions confirmed his signing in early May for an initial transfer fee of £51 million.

Pep Guardiola is understood to be keen to add a left-back and a midfielder to his squad as Manchester City look to bolster their ranks and challenge on all fronts again next term amid the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the contracts of a few key first-team players.

IMAGO / PA Images The Premier League have confirmed the dates for the opening and closing of the summer transfer window ahead of the 2022/23 league campaign, with clubs across the division set to make wholesale changes to their respective squads for the new season. IMAGO / Bildbyran It has been revealed the transfer window will open on June 10 2022 and will close at 23:00 BST on September 1 2022, which is in line with other European leagues. It is worth noting the transfer of players from another national association may take place once the FIFA Transfer Matching System (TMS) is active. IMAGO / News Images As for potential arrivals, Manchester City have been heavily linked with moves for Brighton defender Marc Cucurella and Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips in recent weeks. IMAGO / Pro Sports Images Cucurella has spoken about interest from the Premier League champions recently whilst Phillips, who avoided relegation from the English top-flight with his boyhood club on the last day of the season, could also be on the move this summer. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire Julian Alvarez is set to head to Manchester in the near future and is expected to join his new club for pre-season after recently netting six times in River Plate's 8-1 rout of Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores.

Gabriel Jesus is expected to leave amid interest from Arsenal and Tottenham as Manchester City look to tie down Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez to fresh deals, with the attacking duo entering the final 12 months on their respective contracts at the Etihad Stadium.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Ilkay Gundogan have also been linked with possible exits ahead of the upcoming campaign, as it remains to be seen what the future holds for the pair ahead of what could be a busy summer in east Manchester.

