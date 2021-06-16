"When He Plays, Then He's Amazing..." - Ilkay Gundogan Heaps Praise On Bayern Munich Star

As per quotes relayed by SPORT1 in Germany, Ilkay Gundogan has once again spoken of his admiration for compatriot and former teammate, Leroy Sané.

It's been over a year now since they've played together for Manchester City, but Ilkay Gundogan and Leroy Sané have been reunited again for the German national team for Euro 2020 this summer.

Germany have the difficult task of trying to advance from Group F, infamously dubbed the 'group of death', where they will compete against France, Portugal, and Hungary to try and advance in the tournament.

Die Mannschaft lost to France in their opening game 1-0 due to a Mats Hummels own goal. Ilkay Gundogan played the full 90-minutes while Leroy Sané came on as a substitute with 26-minutes left to play.

Speaking with Florian Plettenberg of SPORT1, Gundogan was asked his opinion on his compatriot and former Manchester City teammate, and his lack of game-time.

"He's someone who has this understanding of playing all of the time," Gundogan said. "And when he plays, then he's amazing,"

The midfielder continued to heap praise on Sané saying; "I know of him from our time with Man City. At Man City, you had the feeling that there was no way around him."

Since joining Bayern Munich for €45 million last year, the 25 year-old has made 32 Bundesliga appearances and scored 6 goals.

Despite this the left-winger has had a difficult first season with the Bundesliga champions, citing his lack of rhythm to the corona break and his knee injury from the Community Shield game in 2019.

This seems to have extended into his form for the national team, with Chelsea's Kai Havertz was preferred for the loss to France.

But clearly Ilkay Gundogan feels that with more playing time the national team can be successful in this summer tournament.

Sané showed great promise during his first few years with Manchester City, voted the PFA Young Player of the Year in 2018. The player, his teammates, and countrymen will all hope he can recover that form and see Germany through to the next round.

