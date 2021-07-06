'When I Became a Coach, I Started to Admire Pep Guardiola' - Bayern Munich Manager Julian Nagelsmann Reveals Admiration for Man City Boss

Newly-appointed Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has admitted that he took inspiration from the the manner in which Pep Guardiola's teams reached the pinnacle of success.

The 33-year-old, who was previously the head coach of RB Leipzig, has acknowledged that Guardiola had a significant impact on his development as a young manager.

Since emerging through the ranks at Hoffenheim, the German has established his status as one of the world's most exciting managers, owing to his tactical awareness and style of play.

He will replace Hansi Flick at the wheel in Munich after impressing during his time at Leipzig, with the German giants looking to bolster their squad further ahead of the new campaign.

READ MORE: Raheem Sterling speaks of his Man City form while on England duty

READ MORE: Tottenham director provides major update on Harry Kane future

"When I became a coach, I began to admire Pep Guardiola," said Nagelsmann in a recent interview, as quoted by iMiaSanMia.

"The way his [Guardiola's] teams played, how successful they were and how attractive their style was is admirable."

Nagelsmann has previously stated that he often looked up to current Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, who himself started out in the Bundesliga during his early years in management.

READ MORE: Benjamin Mendy identified as possible target by Italian giants

READ MORE: Significant updates on the injury status of Kevin de Bruyne

The youngest permanent head coach in the history of German football, Nagelsmann made European history when he led his side to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2020.

The former Augsburg man is known for his tactical versatility, as he drills his team to be capable of playing in any number of formations, from back threes or fours, to a target man up front or no centre-forward at all.

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra