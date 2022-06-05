When is the 2022 Community Shield Between Manchester City and Liverpool and Where is it Played?

Details around the 2022 Community Shield have now been confirmed, as Manchester City and Liverpool are set to battle it out for the first piece of silverware of the new season.

After winning the Premier League title in cinematic fashion by pulling off a comeback from the ages against Aston Villa on the final day of the season, Manchester City confirmed their place in the 2022 Community Shield.

Liverpool - who endured the misfortune of finishing second behind City once again after the 2018/19 league campaign - are set to go to war against Pep Guardiola’s side after winning the FA Cup last term.

With the blockbuster signing of Erling Haaland already confirmed and more incomings expected in the summer window as recently confirmed by club chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak, the traditional curtain-raiser may give the fresh additions a chance to get their first taste of life at Manchester City.

IMAGO / PA Images It has now been confirmed that the Community Shield between Manchester City and Liverpool is scheduled to be played on 30th July. IMAGO / PA Images The 100th edition of the contest is set to kick off at the King Power Stadium instead of Wembley, as the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Final will be hosted at the ‘Home of Football’ over the same weekend. IMAGO / PA Images

The Premier League’s two big guns will square off at 17:00 UK Time, with the clash broadcasted live on ITV for viewers in the United Kingdom.

While no ticket information released just yet, those of a blue persuasion interested in attending the game at Leicester’s home stadium have been advised to keep an eye out for any details set to be revealed in due course on Manchester City’s official website and application.

Unlike the 2021/22 season in which Manchester City tasted defeat to Leicester City in the Community Shield, they will hope to repeat their heroics from the 2019 edition of the competition by vanquishing Liverpool once again.

