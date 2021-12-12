Skip to main content
    December 12, 2021
    When is the Draw, Where to Watch Live - Everything You Need To Know: UEFA Champions League Last-16 Draw

    Manchester City will discover their opponents for the knock-out stages of the UEFA Champions League, when the round of 16 draw takes place on Monday in Switzerland.
    Despite a disappointing defeat to RB Leipzig on Tuesday evening, Manchester City secured top spot in their Champions League Group for the fifth successive season, as they won four of their six matches. 

    A thrilling 2-1 comeback win over Paris Saint-Germain in November was the highlight from City's latest Group Stage campaign, with the Blues scoring a total of 18 goals over the six matches. 

    Five of those goals were scored by Riyad Mahrez, with the Algerian continuing to shine in Europe for the Premier League Champions. 

    After falling at the final hurdle last season, Pep Guardiola's side will be eager to go one step further this time around, with the Champions League Final set to be played in Saint Petersburg on May 27th. 

    Following the conclusion of the Group Stages in midweek, here is everything you need to know about round of 16 draw on Monday!

    When is the Champions League Draw? 

    The draw for the last-16 of the UEFA Champions League will take place on Monday 13th December at 11am GMT, from UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. 

    How can I watch the Champions League Draw live? 

    Proceedings will be broadcast on BT Sport in the United Kingdom, with their coverage starting at 10:45am. 

    A live stream is expected to be available on UEFA's various social media accounts, while City Xtra will also have live updates across their Twitter, Instagram and Facebook pages. 

    Who can Manchester City play? 

    The Blues face possible trips to Spain, Portugal, Italy, or Austria in the new year, with six possible opponents for City. 

    Atletico Madrid, Sporting Lisbon, Inter Milan, Benfica, Villarreal and RB Salzburg are all potential sides Manchester City could face in the round of 16. 

    When will matches be played? 

    First-legs are scheduled to be played on February 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd, while second-legs are due to take place almost a month later, on March 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th. 

    As Manchester City qualified in first place in Group A, the second-leg of their last-16 tie will be played at the Etihad Stadium. 

    Is there anything else I need to know? 

    Knock-out ties in the competition that end in a draw will no longer be dependent on away goals, after UEFA announced at the start of the season that they had decided to scrap the away goals rule. 

    Manchester City have faced heartbreak against various English opposition in recent years, however clubs from the same country cannot be drawn against one an other until the quarter-final stages of the competition. 

    Should Manchester City win their round of 16 tie, then the draw for the quarter-finals and semi-finals are scheduled to take place on Friday 18th March. 

