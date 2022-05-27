When Julian Alvarez Will Move to Manchester City From River Plate

Julian Alvarez's transfer date from River Plate to Manchester City has reportedly been confirmed, with the 22 year-old due to move to England this summer after securing a transfer to the Etihad Stadium in January.

Manchester City are set to have two new strikers at their disposal when the 2022/23 Premier League season kicks off in August, as Pep Guardiola prepares to welcome both Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez to his squad.

City, who announced earlier this month that they had won the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, are readying themselves for the arrival of another highly rated young forward; with the club set to pay River Plate an additional fee to bring Julian Alvarez to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

Manchester City announced on Deadline Day of the January transfer window that the 22 year-old had signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League Champions, in a deal set to be worth an initial £14 million.

Julian Alvarez, who has already been capped for Argentina, caught the headlines in midweek after scoring six goals for River Plate in an 8-1 thrashing of Allianz Lima on Wednesday night.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire The 22 year-old scored a hat-trick in each half and has now scored 14 goals across 17 appearances for River Plate so far this year - scoring eight goals in 11 Copa de La Liga showings. IMAGO / Photogamma In January, Manchester City announced that the forward would remain on loan with his boyhood club until at least July, and despite some reports suggesting Alvarez may remain in South America until after the 2022 World Cup, journalist Gustavo Yarroch claims that the 22 year-old will move to Manchester in July. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

Reporting for ESPN in Argentina, the journalist says that Julian Alvarez will join up with Pep Guardiola's squad on July 7th - over three weeks before the Blues are due to face Liverpool in the FA Community Shield.

Should Alvarez leave River Plate on July 7th then the Argentine could feature in Manchester City's stateside pre-season, with friendlies against Club America and Bayern Munich having both been announced as part of the club's trip to the USA.

