When Liam Delap is Aiming to Return to Action for Manchester City Following Successive Injuries

Liam Delap is targeting a return to action for Manchester City in the coming days, as per a new report covering an interview with the England youth international this week.

Following on from his incredible previous campaign where Liam Delap had scored 24 goals and provided four assists in 20 games for the Manchester City Under-23s, the ongoing season has been the polar opposite.

With a host of niggling injuries ensuring the gifted marksman has been restricted to a mere two appearances for the club's Elite Development Squad, it is safe to say that the rising forward has had a hellish time of things recently.

However, a recent return to first-team training has ensured that there is light at the end of the tunnel for the 18-year old, with just six months remaining in the ongoing season.

As per a new report by Abu Dhabi-based newspaper The National which provides an in-depth interview with the teenage Manchester City forward, a hint as to when the striker is aiming to return to on-field action has been offered.

According to the National Sport, Liam Delap is targeting February 7th as his return to the pitch, or at least in a matchday squad, during Manchester City’s Under-23s clash against Derby County in the Premier League 2.

It is of course a shame that the Englishman has been unable to contend more strongly for a first-team spot so far this season, especially taking into account the high-profile departures of Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres.

In Delap's one start for the senior team, the teenager scored a superb goal against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup in the 2020/21 season. Pep Guardiola then entrusted the youngster to make his Premier League debut, coming off the bench against Leicester at the Etihad Stadium.

