When PSG made a €63M offer to sign a now-Manchester City superstar

As both sets of superstar-laden squads gear up for a huge clash under the lights in Paris on Wednesday night, reports have emerged highlighting just how close one Manchester City star was to joining their opponents PSG back in 2015.

That player was Kevin de Bruyne, and it should come as no surprise to understand that Manchester City faced significant competition for the Belgian international.

The interest from both clubs came after the now 29 year-old had registered a remarkable 10 goals and 21 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances.

But just how close did Kevin de Bruyne come to joining Paris Saint-Germain over Manchester City six years ago?

According to the information of Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur, PSG made an offer for Kevin De Bruyne in 2015 to the value of €63 million plus one season back on loan at his then current club, Wolfsburg.

It is further claimed that his then agent(s) contacted Manchester City to inform them that the Ligue 1 side would be paying a higher commission - to the valuation of €10 million.

This wasn't the end of the pressure being applied at the time, with it also being claimed that Wolfsburg themselves attempted to put pressure on Kevin De Bruyne to accept the offer he had on the table from Paris Saint-Germain.

What will almost certainly make Manchester City supporters smile is that it is reported that Kevin de Bruyne himself said ‘no’, as he specifically wanted to make the switch to the Etihad Stadium.

Ultimately, Kevin de Bruyne made the switch to East Manchester for a reported fee of €55 million, and ever since, he has proven to be a major hit in Sky Blue firmly establishing himself as one of the best footballers on the planet.

The former Chelsea midfielder is now closing in on his 10th domestic honour for Pep Guardiola's side, as he is set to drive home his club to a third Premier League title in just four years - with that achievement potentially being reached this weekend.

Before then, De Bruyne faces off against the side that wanted him so badly, as he takes on Paris Saint-Germain over two-legs in the Champions League semi-final.

