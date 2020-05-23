"When they are called upon, they're ready..." - Man City coach discusses Eric Garcia and Phil Foden

Manchester City Under 18's coach, Gareth Taylor says his players are 'sick' of him using Eric Garcia and Phil Foden as examples to the other youngsters in the academy as to creating a path to the first team, in an interview with Goal.

Taylor joined the City coaching team in 2011 and has now gone on to become coach of the Under 18's. Speaking about his methods, he began by saying: "If you speak to my players they will tell you that they're sick of me using Phil and Eric as examples, because not only are they very good football players, they're very good people."

“When you see Phil go on and flourish the way he has, probably not playing as much as he might want, but his attitude throughout has been outstanding. Eric is the same - he's an incredible lad to work with.

They are just great examples for me to use and say to players: you see them doing the right things at the right time and regardless of whether they have success or failure, they’re back out and positive and trying to do the right things again.”



Taylor reasserts the need for 'patience' but also to be 'highly competitive' when trying to break through into such a world class squad.

“Lads like Phil [Foden] and Eric [Garcia] will always be successful - they understand what it means. They're very competitive and want to win. That's not to say that both of them are going to start regularly next season..."

"They're going into a squad that has world-class stars, and they've had to be patient. They might have to continue to be patient. But one thing you can put your money on is the fact that when they are called upon, they're ready," Taylor continued. "With all of those things that they've got, they're qualities, they'll always have a really good chance of being successful.”

One player who Taylor had a particularly good relationship with was current breakthrough star Eric Garcia. The Spaniard has enjoy various spells with the first team this season; and during his time with the Under 18's, Taylor described him as an 'inspirational captain'.

“Eric was class [for the U18s]. I have a close relationship with him - he was just an inspirational captain. It was not easy for him coming from another environment in Barcelona.

But you could see he had real solid principles, and had everything that the team embodies, in terms of being positive.”

