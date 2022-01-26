When Will Julian Alvarez Finally Join Pep Guardiola and Manchester City?

A new report from Argentina has answered one burning question from the large majority of the Manchester City fanbase at present: When will Julian Alvarez move over to the Etihad Stadium?

After Sergio Aguero bid farewell to the club, the failed pursuit of Tottenham's Harry Kane, and Ferran Torres’ move to Barcelona this month, things haven’t been looking rosy on the striker front for Manchester City this season.

However, the reported signing of one of South America’s most highly-rated forwards in Julian Alvarez could lead to the arrival of the lethal finisher the club have been in dire need of for many months.

While it has been claimed that the official announcement is said to be done before Friday this week, several Manchester City supporters have wondered exactly when the 21-year old will join the club.

As per a new report by Argentine outlet Diario Ole, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Julian Alvarez is set to stay at River Plate on loan until the ‘middle of the year’.

Diario Ole report that should River Plate go beyond the second leg of the Copa Libertadores last 16, which is set to be played on 6th July, this could lead to Julian Alvarez staying at the club until the end of 2022.

However, should the Argentine giants get eliminated by that point in the competition, then Julian Alvarez is expected to join the Premier League champions in the coming summer.

It has been reported that there is a clause that states should Manchester City wish to bring their new signing through the door immediately in the summer, they must trigger an additional €1.5 million payment in the contract.

Manchester City are known to be a meticulously-run club and expect them to have every minute detail in place to make sure they utilise the signing of Julian Alvarez in the best possible way.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra