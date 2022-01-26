Skip to main content

When Will Manchester City Announce the Signing of River Plate Forward Julian Alvarez?

A new report from Argentina has revealed when Manchester City could announce the signing of River Plate forward Julian Alvarez, with the formalities of the deal now agreed.

On Tuesday evening, it was confirmed by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano that Julian Alvarez to Manchester City was a done deal, with the Premier League champions paying an initial €18.5 million fee, with bonuses and taxes added.

However, the 21-year old is to remain at River Plate until the remainder of the season. The question that is on every Manchester City supporter’s minds at present now is when the deal will be confirmed by the club?

As per a new report by Argentine outlet Ole, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, the transfer between River Plate and Manchester City for Julian Alvarez is to be announced before Friday.

Until then, it has been reported that both clubs will sort out the finer details before the transfer window draws to a close, however this appears to have come to a conclusion at the time of writing.

Manchester City's wait for a striker has been arduous, ever since the departure of club icon Sergio Aguero to FC Barcelona in the summer. With Ferran Torres’ recent switch to the same club and Liam Delap being sidelined due injury, Pep Guardiola has had to deploy a false nine system.

While it has worked wonders, Julian Alvarez’s name is one that excites the Manchester City fanbase, as all the noise around his name has suggested that he is destined to become one of the best strikers in world football one day.

Renowned for being a clinical finisher with an eye for a pass, the Argentine’s capture could benefit Manchester City for years to come, as he develops an understanding of the English and European game over time.

Reportedly considered by Manchester City as a first-team signing, the investment into an unknown commodity like Alvarez could prove to be a perfect example of the club’s excellent foresight in the future.

