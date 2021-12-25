"Where Are His Goals and Where Are His Assists" - Jack Grealish Delivers Honest Verdict on Man City Struggles Following Record-Breaking Transfer

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has opened up on the pressures of carrying a huge price tag in explaining his slow start to life at the Etihad Stadium, in a new interview with Sky Sports.

Jack Grealish has registered three goals and three assists in 20 appearances across all competitions since his move to Pep Guardiola's side from Aston Villa in the summer.

The England international broke the all-time British transfer record when the Sky Blues signed him for a whopping £100 million in August, with Grealish bidding farewell to his boyhood club to challenge for major trophies.

In a new interview with Sky Sports, the 26-year-old was candid about his mixed start in a City shirt, as he said: “I’ve done okay so far. I’ve got so much more to give. It’s been much more difficult than I thought it was going to be (at Manchester City).”

Grealish was on the scoresheet for the Premier League champions in their 7-0 demolition of Leeds United last week, as he ended a three-month goal drought by heading in from close range to give City a two-goal cushion.

The Birmingham-born star added: “I’m still learning and adapting. I’ve heard some people take a year to adapt here (Manchester City), so maybe it will be the same for me. I want to score more and set up more goals next year.”

Grealish went on to discuss the levels that have been set within the Manchester City camp, which are levels above what the demands at Villa. He said: “It’s crazy because the standards here (City) are so high - on and off the pitch. It’s unbelievable and it’s why they have been so successful over the years.”

The former Aston Villa skipper also opened up on the pressures that come with his price tag, with Grealish often in the spotlight after an underwhelming display largely because of the amount his current employers spent on his services.

“Having a £100 million price tag means when you are going through a dry patch, people ask if you are worth the money- ‘Where are his goals, where are his assists?’ I understand that," said Grealish, who has missed a host of glorious chances to score in the past few games for City.

"But I have to see it as a privilege that the club wanted to spend that much money on me, and I hope I can repay them with goals and trophies."

Grealish could return to the starting XI for his side's upcoming Premier League clash against Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium after being dropped by Guardiola against Newcastle for his actions off the pitch following last week's win over Leeds United.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra