Which Man City Players Have Been Nominated for the PFA Player and Young Player of the Season Award?

Manchester City have four players nominated for the two men's awards at the PFA following a remarkable domestic season both as a collective and among individuals.

Following the conclusion of the 2020/2021 campaign, the Professional Footballers' Association have confirmed the nominations for their various individual awards, including those for the Men's Player and Young Player of the Year.

For Manchester City, their Premier League title triumph was rewarded with four members of the first-team being recognised for their outstanding efforts via the PFA Player of the Year.

Unsurprisingly, Ruben Dias has been nominated for the PFA Player of the Year award, and is the hot favourite to add the trophy to his FWA Footballer of the Year - which he claimed late last month prior to the Champions League final.

Alongside the Portuguese central defender, Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne have both been nominated, after both players had hugely impressive individual campaigns in driving Manchester City to their third Premier League title in four seasons.

Finally, Phil Foden has also been recognised for the senior prize, while the 21 year-old has also been nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Joining the four Manchester City representatives, Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Tottenham's Harry Kane complete the six names.

As previously mentioned, Manchester City's Stockport-born sensation Phil Foden has also been recognised and nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year, and now has the opportunity to join Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo in winning both the senior and young prize in the same season.

Alongside Foden for the young prize is Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, West Ham's Declan Rice, Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, Chelsea's Mason Mount, and Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

