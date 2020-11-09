Which Man City players have been selected for international duty?

So there goes another portion of club football and it's time to turn our attentions to a two-week period of international football, and for Manchester City fans, there's certainly plenty to keep your eyes on.

The next few days will provide very little rest for the first-team regulars at the Etihad Stadium, with 17 stars now heading away to fulfil duties for their nations. Adding to that, a further 14 young prospects have been called up to the England youth set-up for their respective fixtures.

At a time when Pep Guardiola and several other Premier League managers are calling out for a review of schedules and substitution rules, it would only take a few more injuries for several clubs over the next two weeks to further strengthen that case.

With that being said, here's a complete round-up of exactly what the Manchester City players will be facing over the next fortnight or so...

England

Call-ups: Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling, Phil Foden.

Gareth Southgate's side embark on three games over the next fortnight, including a friendly against the Republic of Ireland (12/11), before back-to-back Nations League ties against Belgium (15/11) and Iceland (18/11).

Kyle Walker retains his place, although is in need of a well-earned rest after featuring in every single game in the 2020/21 season for Pep Guardiola's side.

As for Sterling and Foden, both players return to the squad after missing out last time. The former was withdrawn due to injury, while the latter was left out following events in Iceland with Mason Greenwood - who remains out of the England set-up for a second round of fixtures.

John Stones continues to miss out on selection as he struggles for much-needed game time in the City squad to prove his worth to Gareth Southgate and the England coaches.

Portugal

Call-ups: Bernardo Silva, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo.

It's the full Portuguese contingent at Manchester City that will be jetting off to join up with Cristiano Ronaldo and co. during this international break. Like with England, the trio will partake in one friendly and two UEFA Nations League fixtures: Andorra (11/11), France (14/11), and Croatia (17/11).

All three City stars were part of the Portuguese squad in the previous round of games last month, and will look to shine on a similar level. Dias and Cancelo have been a revelation at the back for club and country, while Bernardo Silva will look to continue his impressive form on the international stage, and bring back some of that magic to Manchester.

Spain

Call-ups: Rodrigo, Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia.

As with Portugal, Manchester City will also see their full first-team Spanish selection jet off for national duties. Luis Enrique's side will first take on a friendly against the Netherlands (11/11), before two Nations League games against Switzerland (14/11) and Germany (17/11).

All three players retain their places from the previous international break, with Ferran Torres undoubtedly being the player for City fans to keep a special eye on. The 20-year-old has flourished in Sky Blue, and in an unfamiliar striker role - could we see such a move implemented into the national side under Enrique?

Rodrigo will be looking to pick up some much-needed confidence, with a small portion of City fans beginning to get on his back for recent performances. His outings on the international stage are usually straight forward, and much of the same will be expected. Eric Garcia continues his rise in the game, maintaining his place in the senior squad for the third consecutive time.

Brazil

Call-ups: Ederson, Gabriel Jesus.

It's two out of three for our Brazilian Blues, as our first choice goalkeeper and current first choice striker will be jetting off for South America over the break to link-up with their fellow countrymen.

The pair will be gearing up for just the two international fixtures, although at this stage, the less games the better from a Manchester City point of view. Brazil are set to take on Venezuela (14/11) and Uruguay (17/11) - both of which will be tightly-contested World Cup Qualifying games.

Fernandinho remains out of the international side due to a muscle injury sustained in the 3-1 win over FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League.

Belgium

Call-ups: Kevin De Bruyne.

It's just the one representative in the Belgian national side for Manchester City as always, but it's non-other than Kevin De Bruyne. The midfield maestro has somewhat dropped below his usual ridiculous levels in recent games, and doesn't look set to gain any form of break over the next two weeks.

The current City captain will embark on three fixtures: an international friendly against Switzerland (11/11), before Nations League games against England (15/11) - where he will face several club teammates - and Denmark (18/11).

With a busy run of fixtures coming immediately after the international break, Manchester City fans and coaches will be hoping their star man comes away from the upcoming three games injury-free.

Algeria

Call-ups: Riyad Mahrez.

Standard procedure really here isn't it - the poster boy of Algerian football being called up for two crucial African Cup of Nations qualifiers; Riyad Mahrez gets his call-up.

The national side will be looking to continue an impressive run of form in this tournament, while also aiming to retain their title after last season's heroics. Next up for Algeria: a double-header against Zimbabwe (12/11 + 16/11).

Germany

Call-ups: Ilkay Gundogan.

After recovering from coronavirus earlier in the season, Manchester City's only German representative has enjoyed both a run of games under Pep Guardiola as well as bagging some important goals in important games. Some questions have been raised over his fitness following his Covid-19 induced break from action, however three international games may put Ilkay en route to full-fitness and form once again.

Germany will first take on a friendly against the Czech Republic (11/11), before back-to-back Nations League clashes against Ukraine (14/11) and Spain (17/11) - where Gundogan will go head-to-head against a trio of City teammates.

The Netherlands

Call-ups: Nathan Ake.

Manchester City's summer recruit has enjoyed brilliant start to life at the Etihad Stadium. Combining well with several of the club's current centre-backs, and filling in at left-back when necessary, has impressed a large portion of the City fans this season.

The Dutch international will look to carry on that form for his country in the coming games, as he prepares for three lots of 90 minutes. First up: a clash against his City teammates as he takes on Spain (11/11) in a friendly. Then follows to Nations League clashes against Bosnia and Herzegovina (15/11) and Poland (18/11).

Ukraine

Call-ups: Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Manchester City's only Ukrainian representative will look to pick-up some much-needed game time after a very stop and start first few months to the new season. Injuries combined with the spectacular form of Joao Cancelo at left-back have meant that Oleksandr Zinchenko's time on the pitch has been severely limited.

That being said, it is expected that he will play some part in all three of Ukraine's upcoming fixtures, starting with a friendly against Poland (11/11). Attentions will then turn to their Nations League duties, where they will face Germany (14/11) and Switzerland (17/11).

USA

Call-ups: Zack Steffen

Manchester City are in a pretty good position in the goalkeeping department aren't they? To have such a formidable first choice and then just the small matter of USA's number one goalkeeper as their back-up.

Zack Steffen will be jetting off to gain some much needed time on the field after his experiences at City have been currently limited to Carabao Cup duties.

First up will be a short trip to Wales (12/11) for a friendly at the Liberty Stadium, before a second friendly over in Austria to face Panama (16/11). Upon his return, Steffen could already have his eyes set on his third City appearances, as the Carabao Cup quarter-final looms, with a trip to the Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal on the cards for the US international.

England Youth

Call-ups: 14 City representatives.

England U20: Tommy Doyle, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Nathanael Ogbeta.

England U19: James McAtee, Louis Moulden, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, James Trafford, Liam Delap.

England U18: Fin Burns, CJ Egan-Riley, Alexander Robertson, Samuel Edozie, Luke Mbete.

