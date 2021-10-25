Which Matches Paul Pogba Will Miss for Manchester United Following Liverpool Red Card - Tottenham Hotspur, Man City, and Watford Affected

Following the red card in the Premier League defeat to Liverpool on Sunday evening, Paul Pogba has now realised his fate ahead of a crucial few matches for Manchester United.

The Manchester United midfielder was a second-half substitute for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side last weekend, as he aimed to spark some sort of comeback for the struggling Old Trafford side.

Ultimately, United's defeat was made even worse at the hands of one of their fiercest rivals, as a 4-0 half-time margin was increased to five goals, and Paul Pogba's red card on the hour mark has put his team in a precarious position.

The Frenchman has now seemingly been made aware of the number of matches he will miss in the Premier League - affecting three teams who have likely been monitoring the situation closely over the past few hours.

As per a new release on the official Premier League website on Monday morning, Paul Pogba will now miss a total of three English top-flight games following his dismissal against Liverpool on Sunday.

As such, Pogba will be absent from the following fixtures:

Saturday 30 October: Tottenham vs Manchester United

Saturday 6 November: Manchester United vs Manchester City

Saturday 20 November: Watford vs Manchester United

The Premier League have also noted that Paul Pogba was shown a straight red card against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for 'serious foul play' following a challenge on midfielder, Naby Keita.

Manchester City will be hoping to inflict more pain on the city neighbours, as Pep Guardiola's side look to put together a strong run of victories in their serious pursuit of a second successive Premier League title victory.

As for Tottenham and Watford, both sides will now see matches against a Manchester United side without Paul Pogba as an opportunity to take advantage of, with each side also in need of points this season.

