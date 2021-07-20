Which Players Are Set To Join Man City For Pre-Season Training Next?

A number of Manchester City stars who featured at this summer's European Championships will return to the City Football Academy for pre-season training this week, according to Stuart Brennan of the Manchester Evening News.

The Premier League Champions returned on Monday, as Pep Guardiola took charge of his first training session of the new season, ahead of pre-season fixtures against Preston North End, ES Troyes and the Community Shield vs Leicester on August 7th.

Only a few first-team regulars were pictured taking part in the session, with Riyad Mahrez, Fernandhino, Benjamin Mendy and Scott Carson seen alongside a number of youngsters - all of whom will be eager to impress Pep Guardiola and his coaching staff over the next few weeks.

The majority of Guardiola’s squad are currently recuperating abroad, after many reached the latter stages of the European Championships and Copa America.

Kyle Walker, John Stones, Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling, who were all part of Gareth Southgate’s England squad who reached the Euro 2020 final, are not expected back in training until next month, as all players are permitted three weeks holiday.

Although, several Manchester City players who featured in Euro 2020 are reportedly due to “drift back” over the course of the next week.

Stuart Brennan reports that Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva are all set for a return to pre-season training this week, with the Premier League season due to begin in less than four weeks time.

Nathan Ake was part of the Netherlands squad who were knocked out of the European Championships by the Czech Republic, while Portugal were also knocked out at the round of 16 stage by Belgium.

Many City supporters will be eagerly awaiting the return of Bernardo Silva, who has been linked with a potential move away from the club over the summer, despite making 42 appearances for the Blues last season.

