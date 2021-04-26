Who is the referee for PSG vs Man City?

The first-leg of the Champions League semi-final between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City in the French capital on Wednesday night will be officiated by a team of German match officials, as confirmed by UEFA.

Pep Guardiola's side will be embarking on their first appearance in the last-four of Europe's premier competition for the first time since 2016, when a Manuel Pellegrini lead squad crashed out at the penultimate hurdle at the hands of La Liga giants Real Madrid.

City are in fine form heading into Wednesday's clash, and will be high on confidence after securing their first piece of silverware of the season, after beating Ryan Mason's Tottenham in the final of the Carabao Cup on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of the clash in Paris, UEFA have confirmed the team of match officials to oversee the clash between Guardiola and Pochettino.

Paris Saint-Germain against Manchester City will be overseen by 45 year-old German referee Felix Brych, whose last game involving the current Premier League leaders was against Real Madrid in the last-16 second-leg of last season's competition.

Brych will be joined by fellow German officials, Mark Borsch and Stefan Lupp who will be assistant referees at the Parc des Princes.

As for the Video Assistant Referees, they will be manned by Marco Fritz with Bastian Dankert as his assistant.

Finally, keeping an eye on all the touchline and dugout events, the fourth official will be Daniel Siebert.

Felix Brych has taken charge of five Manchester City games in total, with those matches resulting in two victories for the Etihad club and three defeats.

Those two victories came in a 2-1 victory over Real Madrid behind closed doors at the Etihad last summer, and a memorable 4-2 away victory in Italy against Napoli in 2017.

As for the other three involvements with Manchester City, they featured a 3-0 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield in 2018, a narrow 1-0 defeat to Juventus in 2015, and a 2-1 home defeat to Barcelona in 2015.

