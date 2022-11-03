Who Would Manchester City Want To Face In The Champions League Round Of 16?

Manchester City topped their Champions League group with ease against Borussia Dortmund, Sevilla and FC Copenhagen winning all their games bar one which came in Denmark.

They rounded it off with comeback victory against Sevilla on the final matchday so they now know who they may get in the round of 16 draw.

The sides who finished top in their respective groups as well as Manchester City were Napoli, FC Porto, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Benfica.

As well as Borussia Dortmund in City's group the runners up are across the groups are Liverpool, Club Brugge, Inter Milan, Eintracht Frankfurt, AC Milan, RB Leipzig and PSG.

IMAGO / Jan Huebner

Who can Manchester City get in the draw?

Out of those sides City cannot be drawn against Dortmund as they were in each others group and Liverpool as they are from the same nation so it is one of the six left that the Premier League Champions can get.

On paper the most favourable draw that City can get would be Club Brugge due to the fact they are from Belgium who have the lowest coefficient ranking out of the countries left in the competition.

They would also welcome Eintracht Frankfurt as they are fifth in the Bundesliga and just about got through to the next round.

Facing one of AC Milan or Inter would provide a challenge but the team they want to avoid the most will be PSG due to the front three of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

