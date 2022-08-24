Who Could Manchester City Get In The Champions League Draw?

The Champions League draw is taking place tomorrow, and Manchester City will be hoping for the luck of the draw.

There are a few tough teams that could be in Manchester City's way as they look to improve on their semi-final exit last season, and we here at City Transfer Room will take a look at some of the possibilities today.

A mouth watering tie against Barcelona could be possible, but who else could Pep Guardiola's side draw?

Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a decent draw. IMAGO / Sportimage

Manchester City are in pot one alongside European Champions Madrid. Nobody in pot one can draw one another. Pot two is filled with the teams Manchester City could come up against, but they cannot draw any of the teams from their own country.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool are all teams Manchester City will avoid. Barcelona are a team they could get, and it seems to be a tie that is written in the starts after the Catalan clubs pursuit of Manchester City player Bernardo Silva this summer.

Beside Barcelona in pot two are Juventus, Sevilla and a team Manchester City had an explosive game against last season in Atletico Madrid. Pep Guardiola's side can also draw RB Leipzig.

In pot three is Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund and other sides like Napoli.

There are further games tonight to determine who the final teams will be, with PSV and Rangers being one of the deciding ties still to take place. Them teams will be in pot four, alongside teams like Celtic and Club Brugge.

Manchester City will be hoping for a favorable draw.

