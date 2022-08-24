Skip to main content

Who Could Manchester City Get In The Champions League Draw?

The Champions League draw is taking place tomorrow, and Manchester City will be hoping for the luck of the draw.

There are a few tough teams that could be in Manchester City's way as they look to improve on their semi-final exit last season, and we here at City Transfer Room will take a look at some of the possibilities today.

A mouth watering tie against Barcelona could be possible, but who else could Pep Guardiola's side draw?

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola will be hoping for a decent draw.

Manchester City are in pot one alongside European Champions Madrid. Nobody in pot one can draw one another. Pot two is filled with the teams Manchester City could come up against, but they cannot draw any of the teams from their own country.

Tottenham, Chelsea and Liverpool are all teams Manchester City will avoid. Barcelona are a team they could get, and it seems to be a tie that is written in the starts after the Catalan clubs pursuit of Manchester City player Bernardo Silva this summer.

Beside Barcelona in pot two are Juventus, Sevilla and a team Manchester City had an explosive game against last season in Atletico Madrid. Pep Guardiola's side can also draw RB Leipzig.

In pot three is Inter Milan, Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund and other sides like Napoli. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There are further games tonight to determine who the final teams will be, with PSV and Rangers being one of the deciding ties still to take place. Them teams will be in pot four, alongside teams like Celtic and Club Brugge.

Manchester City will be hoping for a favorable draw.

                Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBarcelonaInter Milan

Bernardo Silva
Transfer Rumours

Report: Bernardo Silva And Manchester City To Have Direct Conversation

By Dylan Mcbennett
Manchester City
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Barcelona: Predicted Line-Up

By Dylan Mcbennett
imago1011328941h
News

Manchester City Women Squad Numbers Announced After Ellen White’s Retirement

By Matt Skinner
Wesley Fofana
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea Trying For Manchester City Target Wesley Fofana

By Dylan Mcbennett
Bernardo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City May Discuss New Contract With Bernardo Silva

By Dylan Mcbennett
Erling Haaland
News

Erling Haaland Praised By Former Manchester City Duo

By Jake Mahon
Samir Nasri
News

On This Day In 2011 Manchester City Signed Samir Nasri

By Elliot Thompson
Joe Hart
News

On This Day In 2016: Joe Hart Made His Final City Appearance

By Elliot Thompson