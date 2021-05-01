"Who even is this guy?!" - What Riyad Mahrez told one PSG during confrontation in Champions League clash

RMC Sport have provided an insight into a few of the words and conversations exchanged during Wednesday night's dramatic Champions League semi-final first-leg clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City.

Using their overhead spider camera, the French broadcaster have been able to give fans an up close and personal look into how some of the events unfolded, as Pep Guardiola's side came from a goal down to beat Mauricio Pochettino's side 2-1 - handing them a major advantage heading into next week's second-leg at the Etihad.

One particular conversation between Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez and PSG's Mitchell Bakker has got people talking on social media on Saturday.

In amongst the confrontation between players from both sides, after Idrissa Gueye's horror challenge on Ilkay Gundogan, Riyad Mahrez and Bakker were spotted exchanging words close to the referee.

RMC Sport highlight two sentences that were said by Mahrez towards the 20 year-old full-back after the tackle, with the Algerian stating, “You go over there you. Who even is this guy?”

RMC cameras also captured the words muttered by Idrissa Gueye himself, after he left the field of play following his red card for a heavy and dangerous challenge on Ilkay Gundogan during the closing exchanges of the match.

Gueye said, “We have been turned over like you wouldn’t believe - nobody is moving brother.”

Manchester City will be hoping the drama and hard work from the first-leg isn't without reward, as they face Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon, before meeting PSG once again next Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's side are now just 90 minutes away from their first ever Champions League final, but they will be all too familiar of the threat that PSG can pose away from home, with the Ligue 1 giants already showcasing their abilities at the home of the likes of Barcelona and Bayern Munich this season.

