Who is the referee for Man City vs PSG?

The second-leg of the Champions League semi-final between Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night will be officiated on the field by a team of Dutch match officials, as confirmed by UEFA.

Pep Guardiola's side will be looking to better their first appearance in the last-four of Europe's premier competition in 2016, when a Manuel Pellegrini lead squad crashed out at the penultimate hurdle at the hands of La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Manchester City do of course have an advantage going into Tuesday night's second-leg clash, after goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez secured a 2-1 victory in Paris last Wednesday, after falling behind to a Marquinhos header early on.

Ahead of the clash in Manchester, UEFA have confirmed the team of match officials to oversee the clash between Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino.

The man in charge of proceedings on the field will be 48 year-old Dutch referee, Björn Kuipers. He will be joined by assistant referees, Sander van Roekel and Erwin Zeinstra.

As for video assistant referee duties, Kuipers and his team at the Etihad will be aided by Dutch pairing Pol van Boekel, and on assistant VAR duties, Dennis Higler.

On the touchline, handling all the technicalities of substitutions and ensuring Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino are both abiding by laws, Greek referee Tasos Sidiropoulos will be the fourth official.

Kuipers will be a familiar face to Manchester City and their players, after already officiating one of their Champions League fixtures this season: the 0-0 draw against FC Porto during the group stages back in December.

Prior to then, there have been four other occasions when Kuiper has taken charge of games involving Manchester City; most notably, the Champions League Quarter-Final First-Leg against Tottenham back in 2019.

Although that game will be remembered for Spurs taking a 1-0 advantage to the Etihad, it didn't come without it's controversy. Kuipers and his team awarded Manchester City a penalty via a VAR review for a handball from Danny Rose during the early moments of the game - a penalty which Sergio Aguero failed to convert.

Other matches featuring Kuipers include a 4-0 home win over Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, a 1-1 draw with Roma in 2014, and a 3-1 home defeat to Bayern Munich in 2013.

