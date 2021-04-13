Who Man City will face in the Champions League semi-final if they beat Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City have now found out who they will face in the UEFA Champions League semi-final, if they can progress past Borussia Dortmund in the second-leg of their quarter-final tie on Wednesday night.

After a thrilling 180 minutes across two-legs in France and Germany, it was Mauricio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain side who came out on top against Bayern Munich - winning the quarter-final tie on away goals, after a 3-3 final aggregate score.

In the first-leg last week, France international Kylian Mbappe scored twice as PSG produced a scintillating away performance to beat the current holders of Europe's premier competition at the Allianz Arena.

The second-leg on Tuesday night was a similarly tense affair, with just a single goal from Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting securing a 1-0 win on the night for the Bundesliga giants. However, after the advantage from the first-leg, PSG edged through to the last four of the competition on away goals.

Manchester City travel to Germany on Wednesday night as they look to reach the semi-final stage of the Champions League for the first time since 2016 - when Manuel Pellegrini defeated PSG to set up a last-four encounter with Real Madrid.

A late Phil Foden goal in the first-leg at the Etihad Stadium ensured Pep Guardiola's side do travel with an advantage from the first 90 minutes, however the threat of Marco Reus and Erling Haaland in particular means there is plenty to be concerned about heading into the second-leg.

