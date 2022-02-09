Skip to main content

"Who Needs A Right-Back Anyway?!", "Champions League Final Starting Lineup" - Several Manchester City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Starting XI to Face Brentford

A series of Manchester City supporters have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's chosen lineup to face Brentford at the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening.

The Premier League leaders return to action following their FA Cup triumph over Fulham at the weekend, as they welcome Thomas Frank's side to the east side of Manchester following a two-week break from league action.

Christian Eriksen has not been included in the matchday squad for the visitors despite being involved in full first-team training with the west Londoners ahead of the clash.

Manchester City can extend their advantage at the top of the league table to 12 points with a win over Brentford ahead of Liverpool's clash against Leicester City on Thursday.

Pep Guardiola has recalled Ederson, Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Aymeric Laporte and Ruben Dias to the lineup, with the likes of Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker amongst those who drop out against the Bees.

A number of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to deliver their verdict on Guardiola's team selection to face the Bees:

