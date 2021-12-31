"Who Needs Haaland?", "Great News!" - Many Man City Fans React to Fresh Injury News Concerning Striker

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to a fresh injury update that indicates Liam Delap is 'nearly' ready for a return to action.

The success Pep Guardiola's side have enjoyed in the past 18 months has been achieved largely without the presence of a recognised striker.

Although Sergio Agüero was still at the club last season, his constant struggles with a knee injury, combined with Gabriel Jesus' poor form, forced the Catalan to deploy various players in a false nine role.

City's failed pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in the summer has forced them into that method again, but it has produced excellent results in the Premier League and in Europe.

One potential answer to the problem could come from the academy, and highly rated striker Liam Delap has excited Blues supporters since his goalscoring debut in the Carabao Cup.

However, his widely muted 'breakthrough' season has been repeatedly disrupted by niggling injuries.

According to the Secret Scout, Delap is ‘nearly’ returning to action, with the young striker set to return to training ‘very soon’.

With City still struggling to find a reliable goalscorer, Delap will be hoping to return to training as soon as possible and impress Guardiola - because opportunities will be available to him.

Many Manchester City fans have reacted to the injury report over on City Xtra's Twitter page.

Lots of supporters are really excited by the prospect of Delap's return, while others are thinking about a potential link-up between some of the club's hottest youth prospects - including Cole Palmer and James McAtee.

Here are some of our favourites:

