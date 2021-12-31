Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    "Who Needs Haaland?", "Great News!" - Many Man City Fans React to Fresh Injury News Concerning Striker

    Many Manchester City fans have reacted to a fresh injury update that indicates Liam Delap is 'nearly' ready for a return to action.
    Author:

    The success Pep Guardiola's side have enjoyed in the past 18 months has been achieved largely without the presence of a recognised striker. 

    Although Sergio Agüero was still at the club last season, his constant struggles with a knee injury, combined with Gabriel Jesus' poor form, forced the Catalan to deploy various players in a false nine role.

    City's failed pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in the summer has forced them into that method again, but it has produced excellent results in the Premier League and in Europe.

    One potential answer to the problem could come from the academy, and highly rated striker Liam Delap has excited Blues supporters since his goalscoring debut in the Carabao Cup.

    However, his widely muted 'breakthrough' season has been repeatedly disrupted by niggling injuries.

    Read More

    According to the Secret Scout, Delap is ‘nearly’ returning to action, with the young striker set to return to training ‘very soon’.

    With City still struggling to find a reliable goalscorer, Delap will be hoping to return to training as soon as possible and impress Guardiola - because opportunities will be available to him.

    Many Manchester City fans have reacted to the injury report over on City Xtra's Twitter page.

    Lots of supporters are really excited by the prospect of Delap's return, while others are thinking about a potential link-up between some of the club's hottest youth prospects - including Cole Palmer and James McAtee.

    Here are some of our favourites:

    You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

    sipa_32909454
    News

    "Who Needs Haaland?", "Great News!" - Many Man City Fans React to Fresh Injury News Concerning Striker

    24 seconds ago
    Jack Grealish England
    News

    Jack Grealish Opens Up on Former Man City Midfielder That Pep Guardiola Would 'Love'

    21 minutes ago
    imago1008837022h
    News

    Pep Guardiola Makes Last-Minute Changes to Man City Plans Prior to Arsenal Clash

    2 hours ago
    Laporte vs Brentford Away 3
    Transfer Rumours

    Barcelona Plan Summer Transfer for Man City Star Defender Following Ferran Torres Deal

    5 hours ago
    Cancelo 2
    News

    The Next 24 Hours For Joao Cancelo Following Burglary and Assault at Family Home

    12 hours ago
    imago1006506842h
    News

    Manchester City Release Statement Following Burglary and Assault on Defender Joao Cancelo

    12 hours ago
    imago1006608940h
    News

    Joao Cancelo 'Assaulted' by 'Four Cowards' in Attack and Robbery on Man City Defender's Home and Family

    13 hours ago
    imago1008685649h
    News

    The Latest on Arsenal vs Man City Amid Ongoing Covid-19 Outbreak at London Club

    13 hours ago