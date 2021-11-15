"Who's Playing?" - Man City Star Makes Hilarious Pep Guardiola Team Talk Admission

Kevin De Bruyne has revealed that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola sometimes forgets to mention the lineup for a game when giving instructions to his squad on how to approach the game.

The Premier League champions have enjoyed silverware on the domestic silverware on a consistent basis since Pep Guardiola's arrival to Manchester in the summer of 2016.

De Bruyne, who was signed by former Manchester City boss Manuel Pellegrini in 2015, has been a key fixture in the squad under Guardiola, who has often named the 30-year-old as one of the best players he has ever coached during his managerial career.

Guardiola is widely known for delivering impactful team talks to his group ahead of games, as has been displayed in the club's recent series of documentaries showcasing the ins and outs of what have been a remarkable few years for the Sky Blues on the pitch.

The Catalan boss, who has previously enjoyed success with Barcelona and Bayern Munich, is considered as one of the best tactical minds in the game, and his style of play and philosophy have made Manchester City arguably the top dogs in English football.

However, in his recent appearance on the Play Sports' MIDMID podcast, De Bruyne has made a surprising admission about Guardiola's pre-match talks.

"We always have a meeting before a match and (Pep) Guardiola will then say, 'We are going to do this and this and that. Let's go!' and then we say: ‘Hey, Pep, who is playing?’ He forgets sometimes," said the Belgium international.

De Bruyne picked up the PFA Player's Player of the Year award for the second successive season last term, as he played a crucial role for the Manchester side in claiming the league crown back from Liverpool.

The playmaker has registered 70 goals and 108 assists in 276 outings across all competitions for City - incredible numbers for a midfielder who's had his struggles with injury over the past few years.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra