"Who's That?" - Pep Guardiola Spotted Rising Star Six Years Ago During Visit to Man City

Pep Guardiola is said to have enquired about a 13-year old James McAtee during a visit to Manchester in 2016, after watching the youngster train, as per a new report by the Athletic.

McAtee turned heads during his cameo appearance in the Premier League against Everton, with Manchester United legend Gary Neville describing City’s academy as a ‘cloning system’, due to the youngster’s similarities to a certain David Silva.

The praise from ex-players and high-profile pundits for the 19-year old didn’t stop there, with Robbie Savage tipping the gifted attacking midfielder as the next young talent to make the biggest breakthrough at a Premier League club.

According to a report by the Athletic’s Sam Lee, during a clandestine visit to Manchester by Pep Guardiola in 2016 - before he officially took the role as manager, he observed some academy training sessions and spotted a 13-year old James McAtee in action before asking, ‘Who’s that?’.

This is testament to the Salford-born prospect’s incredible potential that, out of a host of young footballers at Manchester City’s esteemed academy, enabled him to stand out to one of the greatest managers of all time.

Regarding the future of the teenager, it has been reported that Pep Guardiola is ‘keen’ on retaining McAtee, despite clubs in England, Spain and the Netherlands prepared to sign him on a ‘permanent basis’.

One club claimed to have shown an interest from the Premier League is Brighton & Hove Albion, who were reported to have been interested in bringing the 19-year old to the Amex earlier this year.

The hype around James McAtee’s name speaks volumes about his talent and how far he is expected to reach by those that understand the trials and tribulations of football at the highest level.

