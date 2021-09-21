Why EIGHT Man City Players Are Missing From the Matchday Squad vs Wycombe

The reasons behind the absence of eight Manchester City first-team players from the matchday squad present for the Carabao Cup third round has been revealed.

The four-time successive winners of the League Cup get their 2021/2022 campaign underway in the competition on Tuesday night, as they take on high-flying League One outfit Wycombe Wanderers at the Etihad Stadium.

Following the release of the much-anticipated team news, which involves five debutants in a heavily rotated Manchester City squad, there has been plenty of talk around the absence of several first-team regulars.

The reasons behind such absences have since been confirmed in subsequent reports.

As per the reporting of Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News on Tuesday night, goalkeeper Ederson, alongside both Kyle Walker and Jack Grealish are merely 'rested' for the League Cup tie.

As for Nathan Ake, who has been a mainstay in the starting XI due to injuries sustained by John Stones and Aymeric Laporte, the Dutchman has been granted compassionate leave following the passing of his father last week.

Finally, all of Aymeric Laporte, John Stones, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Rodri are all still sidelined due to various injuries picked up in the last few weeks.

There was no mention of Ilkay Gundogan, although the understanding in various quarters is that the German midfielder is struggling with a hamstring problem sustained in the weekend's draw with Southampton.

Manchester City are looking to win their fifth successive League Cup trophy this season - an accolade that would make the current holders the outright most successful team in the history of the competition.

However, the Chairboys are expected to provide Pep Guardiola's side with a stern test on Tuesday night, as they travel to the Etihad Stadium to try and catch a faltering Manchester City side off guard.

