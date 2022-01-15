"Why is Dias Benched?", "Grealish Masterclass!" - Several Man City Fans React to Pep Guardiola's Starting XI Against Chelsea

Plenty of Manchester City fans have taken to social media to react to Pep Guardiola's chosen line-up to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

Guardiola's men can extend their advantage at the top of the league with a win over the west Londoners at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday, a week after their FA Cup third-round victory against Swindon Town at the County Ground.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel conceded in his pre-match press conference on Friday that his side were too passive in their approach against the Premier League champions in their meeting earlier during the season, where Gabriel Jesus' second-half strike earned all three points for Manchester City.

Tuchel went on to reveal that he has learnt his lesson from the reverse fixture, which saw Manchester City play the Champions League holders off their own patch in a crucial win against one of their main rivals for the Premier League title.

Manchester City have made six changes to the starting XI that sealed a 4-1 win against Swindon Town in the third-round of the FA Cup last week, with Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, John Stones and Raheem Sterling all returning to the lineup.

A number of Manchester City fans have taken to City Xtra's Twitter page to react to the lineup, with many expressing concern over Dias' absence from the starting XI whilst others excited by Grealish's return to the fold.

