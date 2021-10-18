    • October 18, 2021
    Why John Stones is Missing from Man City’s Champions League Squad to Face Club Brugge

    John Stones is missing from Manchester City's travelling party to face Club Brugge due to personal reasons.
    The England international has gone through maybe the greatest turnaround of any Manchester City player ever. 

    John Stones was the 4th choice centre-back for the vast majority of the 2019/20 season, even slipping to 5th with the emergence of Eric Garcia. His patchy form and consistent injury problems were a worry.

    However, since returning to the side in November 2020, Stones formed a formidable centre-back partnership with Ruben Dias and has not looked back since.

    Stones was a crucial part of Pep Guardiola's Premier League title-winning side last season, even popping up with some crucial goals of his own in the process. 

    This season hasn't really got going for the 27-year-old. Despite such a successful 2020/21 campaign, Stones only made his first start of the season in last weekend's 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

    Today, it has also been noted that Stones has not travelled with the rest of the Manchester City squad to face Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday afternoon.

    Despite some early worries about an injury, Stuart Brennan from the Manchester Evening News has confirmed Stones has not travelled due to personal reasons.

    Manchester City's training photo's from this morning's session also confirms that the defender isn't carrying the injury and is likely to be back in contention for Saturday's Premier League clash against Brighton.

