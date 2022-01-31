Why Julian Alvarez Snubbed Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa Last Summer to Join Manchester City on Deadline Day

Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen expressed an interest in signing Julian Alvarez from River Plate last summer, according to a new report, following the official confirmation of the Argentina international's move to Manchester City.

Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate on a five-and-a-half-year deal worth €17 million plus €1.5 million in add-ons, bonuses and taxes, from River Plate on the final day of the January transfer window.

It has been confirmed by the club that the 22-year-old will remain at River Plate till at least July before potentially joining up with the first-team squad at the Etihad Stadium ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Premier League champions managed to beat the likes of AC Milan, Manchester City and Inter Milan in the battle for Alvarez's signature, with Manchester City adding one of South America's brightest young prospects to their star-studded squad.

According to Sam Lee of The Athletic, Bayer Leverkusen and Aston Villa were interested in signing Alvarez last summer, but the young forward decided against a move to the pair and stayed put at River Plate - owing to his desire of playing Champions League football.

It was reported on Sunday evening that the official announcement for Alvarez's impending switch to the Etihad Stadium was in place following the completion of the required paperwork for a deal that will keep the 22-year-old in the east side of Manchester till at least 2027.

Following the confirmation of the switch on Monday afternoon, Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain hailed Alvarez as 'one of the best young attacking players in South America'.

The Spaniard said: "Julian (Alvarez) is a player we have monitored for some time. He is capable of operating in a number of attacking roles, and we firmly believe he is one of the best young attacking players in South America.

“I am so happy we have managed to bring him to Manchester City. I really believe we can provide him with the right conditions to fulfil his potential and become a top player.”

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra