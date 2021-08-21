Why Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones are MISSING From the Man City Team vs Norwich

Manchester City have confirmed that both John Stones and Kevin de Bruyne are absent from the matchday squad at the Etihad Stadium to face Norwich City on Saturday afternoon.

The Premier League champions are looking for their first win of the new season, after an opening weekend defeat to Tottenham in North London got their 2021/2022 title defence off to a poor start.

Up next are the newly-promoted Norwich City, who similarly will be looking to return to some level of form, after a crushing 3-0 defeat on the opening weekend to Liverpool at Carrow Road.

However, ahead of kick-off, Manchester City fans were met with some worrying news concerning two of their more important talents.

Star centre-back John Stones and Kevin de Bruyne were both the notable omissions from Pep Guardiola's matchday squad, and Manchester City have confirmed the latest on the duo.

According to the official club article confirming the starting line-up for Manchester City, it has been stated that both John Stones and Kevin de Bruyne are 'not fully fit'.

Pep Guardiola did confirm on Friday afternoon during his pre-match press conference that the Belgian midfielder had missed training, as club medical staff take care with an ankle ligament problem sustained at the European Championships.

There has been very little in the way of information on John Stones however.

Manchester City will be looking to secure their first three points and goal/s of the new campaign, as they seek to retain their Premier League title for the second time under the coaching of Pep Guardiola.

City will then turn their attentions to an early kick-off next Saturday against Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium, with another free week in the offing as the season remains in it's early stages.

