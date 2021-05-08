Why Kevin de Bruyne is Missing From the Man City Squad vs Chelsea

Sports Illustrated home
Kevin de Bruyne is missing from the entire Manchester City matchday squad that has been selected to face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, with Pep Guardiola's side knowing a win would secure the top-flight title.

The Belgium international featured in midweek against Paris Saint-Germain, as a 2-0 win on the night secured a 4-1 win on aggregate against Mauricio Pochettino's men, taking Manchester City through to their first ever Champions League final.

However, despite appearing to come out of the game unscathed against the French outfit, Kevin de Bruyne has not been selected for the starting XI or the substitutes bench to face Thomas Tuchel's side on Saturday afternoon.

According to the official Manchester City website, the 29 year-old is absent as he is 'not fully fit' for selection, although his fitness status or the nature of the problem is not yet known.

Along with Kevin de Bruyne, John Stones is also absent from the named matchday squad, however the England international defender is only missing due to suspension, after receiving a red card in the win over Aston Villa at Villa Park two weeks ago.

In total, Pep Guardiola has made nine changes to the team that started in midweek, with only Ederson and Ruben Dias retaining their places in the team.

The complete starting eleven, which has surprised many across social media, reads as follows:

Ederson; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Aymeric Laporte, Nathan Ake, Benjamin Mendy; Rodrigo; Ferran Torres, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling.

