Why Man United Launched Surprise Bid for Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Man City Interest Revealed

Manchester United appear to have only signed Cristiano Ronaldo in a desperate attempt to stop the forward from joining Manchester City.

There was almost a glitch in the matrix last week as one of Manchester United's all-time great players inched closer and closer to signing a deal with Manchester City.

Cristiano Ronaldo's proposed move to the Etihad Stadium would have sent shockwaves around European football - however, it was not meant to be.

Ronaldo appeared to be nailed on to becoming a Manchester City player as the Premier League champions continued their hunt for a goal-scoring striker.

After missing out on Harry Kane, who decided to remain at Tottenham Hotspur, the club shifted their attention to the 36-year-old superstar.

At the last minute, the deal appeared to collapse and Ronaldo's former club swooped in to offer the forward a mega-contract to re-join the Old Trafford club.

According to Samuel Luckhurst of The Manchester Evening News, Manchester United only signed Ronaldo as they could not bear the prospect of their cross-town rivals signing the forward.

United had no intention of signing Ronaldo this summer, but they were ‘spurred into action’ when he appeared set to join the Premier League champions.

On top of that, it has been reported that Ronaldo has accepted a weekly wage of more than double what was on offer from the Etihad club.

United have secured one of their all-time great players, at a cost, and Manchester City have missed out on another centre forward.

It's unclear from here if Pep Guardiola and the Manchester City executives will try to hunt down a striker in the final 48 hours of the summer transfer window.

