Why Manchester City Star Ederson Has Deactivated His Twitter Account

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has taken a step back from social media by deactivating his Twitter account whilst on holiday before soon returning for pre-season.

Since his arrival from Benfica in 2017, Ederson has been a vital cog in Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side owing to his ability on the ball as well as shotstopping prowess that has seen him pick up the Premier League Golden Glove award for the past three campaigns.

The Brazil international is one of the finest around with the ball at his feet and his vision and accuracy have often helped the Premier League champions build from the back and beat the opposition press - with the 28-year-old even claiming a few assists during his time at the Etihad Stadium.

Following an impressive start to the previous season however, Ederson was arguably struggling for form and let in a number of questionable strikes that saw the Brazilian receive hate and criticism from a section of Manchester City's fanbase.

IMAGO / PA Images

And despite finishing his fifth season in Manchester by winning his fourth Premier League title, the man between the sticks appears to have recently deactivated his Twitter account that sparked concern amongst many on the social media platform.

However, an update has since emerged on the status of Ederson's Twitter account and why the Manchester City goalkeeper has taken a step back from the platform ahead of pre-season.

According to Kevin Parker, general secretary of Manchester City's Official Supporters Club, Ederson has deactivated his account to take some time away and spend the rest of his holiday with his family before returning soon for pre-season.

It has further been mentioned that Ederson will be back on Twitter once pre-season begins despite the stick he has received for his performances in goal for the Premier League champions in recent months.

Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube