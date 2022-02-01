Why Manchester United ‘Opted Against’ Signing Manchester City’s Joao Cancelo

Earlier this morning, Manchester City confirmed Joao Cancelo has signed a fresh two-year extension, extending his stay at the Etihad Stadium until at least 2027.

The Portuguese international has reinvented the full-back role since his move from Juventus, playing in an unfamiliar right-back role - mainly due to the consistent form of Kyle Walker.

His new contract will tie down the left-back position for the foreseeable future. Although, recent reports have suggested the club will still be looking for a player in the position in the winter market.

Cancelo has added a new dimension to Manchester City's attack. Playing in a Pep Guardiola-special inverted full-back role, the 27-year-old has scored seven goals and registered a further 14 assists in his 106 appearances.

However, it could have turned out a lot differently if Cancelo was actually pursued by Manchester City's cross-town rivals, Manchester United.

According to James Robson from the Standard, Cancelo was personally recommended to Ed Woodward on repeated occasions, but Manchester United opted against making a move.

Instead, the Red Devils have signed Aaron Wan Bissaka and Diogo Dalot, two signings that have failed to produce under various managers - including Jose Mourinho and Olé Gunnar Solskjær.

Holding a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League, Joao Cancelo will be aiming to maintain his electric form in the title run-in - including the last-16 tie against Sporting CP.

Next up for City, however, is an FA Cup fourth-round clash with Fulham at the Etihad Stadium.

