Why Raheem Sterling Has Been Left Out of the Man City Squad vs Brighton

Manchester City have confirmed Raheem Sterling is 'not fully fit' for the Blues' clash with Brighton and Hove Albion this afternoon.

Manchester City return to Premier League action this afternoon, travelling down to the South Coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium.

A win for the Blues would temporarily move them into 2nd place, with Liverpool facing Manchester United at Old Trafford tomorrow. League leaders Chelsea coasted to a 7-0 win over Norwich earlier today.

Pep Guardiola has tended to keep the same starting XI in the Premier League so far this season. Famed for his intense rotation, the Catalan seems to have found a settled side.

READ MORE: City set for battle with Bayern Munich and Dortmund for striker

READ MORE: City fans think they may have found their Pep Guardiola replacement

However, one omission from the squad got a lot of Manchester City fans talking - and that's Raheem Sterling.

The England international has been out of favour with Guardiola so far this season and his form has subsequently suffered. In his 12 appearances this season, Sterling has only scored on one occasion.

His uncertain future has made all the headlines this week, so that no doubt intensified when it was announced he was not a part of Manchester City's travelling party to take on Brighton.

READ MORE: Ferran Torres provides fans with encouraging fitness update

READ MORE: Leaked details of 2022/2023 Man City home kit

However, Manchester City have confirmed 'Raheem Sterling isn’t fully fit and hasn’t travelled'.

The extent of the 27-year-old's injury has been clarified by Simon Bajkowski of the Manchester Evening News, who says Sterling has been left out 'as a precaution', with the forward feeling 'some soreness in his back'.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra